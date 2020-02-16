iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is PDS Planning Inc’s 4th Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $126.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

