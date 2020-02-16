iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

