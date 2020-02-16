iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,810,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $131.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

