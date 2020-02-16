iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,544,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 157,113 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

