Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.49. Ironbark Capital has a 1-year low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of A$0.56 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83.
About Ironbark Capital
