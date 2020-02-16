Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.49. Ironbark Capital has a 1-year low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of A$0.56 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

