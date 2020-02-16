Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.72. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.