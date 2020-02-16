Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.
Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.72. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14.
In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
