Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

