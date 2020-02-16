INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPM) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), approximately 17,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,064% from the average daily volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.89 ($1.38).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPM)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

