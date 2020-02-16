InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $7.40 on Thursday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,923 shares of company stock valued at $600,460 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

