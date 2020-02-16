Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for approximately 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

