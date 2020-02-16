Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.09

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.09 and traded as low as $102.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 42,382 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

