Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by Cfra from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after buying an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,722,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after buying an additional 1,271,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

