International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

