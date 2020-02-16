Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.