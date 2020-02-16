Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,342 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

TD stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.