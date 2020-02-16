Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $234.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $234.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

