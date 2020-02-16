Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $285,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,239,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 468,935 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $591,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

