Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 906.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,051 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 661,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

