Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBHY stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

