Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $198.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

