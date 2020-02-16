Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of ASX:IAG opened at A$6.79 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a one year high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.84.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
