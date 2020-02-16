Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of ASX:IAG opened at A$6.79 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a one year high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.84.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

