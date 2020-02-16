Insolar (INS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.35 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Mercatox, Binance and Bithumb. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.03016510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Liqui, Kucoin, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Binance, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

