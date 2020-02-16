Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $1,216,083.11 in Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

