Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $224,165.84 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $224,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
