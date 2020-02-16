Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $224,165.84 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $224,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

