Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $493,958.96 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $493,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,469,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

