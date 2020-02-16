Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,435.23 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 757 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $15,435.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $16,495.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.22 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $42,719,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,015 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.