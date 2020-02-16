Insider Selling: General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) VP Sells $116,611.00 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFN. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

