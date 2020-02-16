Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $8,708,178.60 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00.

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 10,254.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

