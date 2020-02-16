Insider Buying: Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Purchases £26,550 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Maria da Cunha bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 181.25 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. Royal Mail PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.05 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.35).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

