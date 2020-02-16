Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Buys $19,779.37 in Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director C William Davis bought 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $19,779.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

