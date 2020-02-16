Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSG. Cowen lifted their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.54.

INSG stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.17. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 535,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

