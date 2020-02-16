INLOCK Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $23,261.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00493205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.77 or 0.06285587 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005194 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010023 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,955,477 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

