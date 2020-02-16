IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

USNA opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $108.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

