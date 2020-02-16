IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,066 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mobileiron worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 over the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.