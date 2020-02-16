Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.95.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79.
In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
