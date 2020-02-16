Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.