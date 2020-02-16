Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,484. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

