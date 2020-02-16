Imperial Capital Raises Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $91.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price lifted by Imperial Capital from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

