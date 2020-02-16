iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IMBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 31,476 shares of the stock traded hands. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

