Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

ITW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. 765,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after buying an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

