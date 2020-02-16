Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.79.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
ITW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. 765,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after buying an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
