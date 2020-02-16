Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $474,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,132.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

