Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 840 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,529.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

