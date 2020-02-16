Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 4,225 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

