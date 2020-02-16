HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

