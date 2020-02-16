HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $178.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.18.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.68. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 645.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 552.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.