Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,250,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,794,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. 306,444 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

