Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. 155,873 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

