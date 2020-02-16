Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $213.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.30 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $214.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $905.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.30 million to $909.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $958.46 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000.

TWNK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,058. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

