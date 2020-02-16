Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.54 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

