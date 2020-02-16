Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $180.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

