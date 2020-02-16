Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,348.57 ($17.74).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON HSV traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,323 ($17.40). The stock had a trading volume of 381,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 952 ($12.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,203.81.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Also, insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,746.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

